Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $297.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $299.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

