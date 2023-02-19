Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

