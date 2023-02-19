Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
