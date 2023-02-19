Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 536.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 725,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Trading Up 2.3 %

Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

