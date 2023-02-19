Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.32% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

