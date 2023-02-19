Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after acquiring an additional 766,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after acquiring an additional 525,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.