Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

