Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

