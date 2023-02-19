Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,289 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

