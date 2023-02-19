Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

