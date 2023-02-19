SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

