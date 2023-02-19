Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $3,502,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

