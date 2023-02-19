Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

