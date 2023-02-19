Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,443,000 after buying an additional 119,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

