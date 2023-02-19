Smith Moore & CO. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

CTVA opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

