Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 3,716 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

