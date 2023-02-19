Smith Moore & CO. Takes $242,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $113,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -275.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

