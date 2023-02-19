Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

