Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys 1,364,416 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364,416 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 20.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Infosys worth $108,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 478.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 5,695,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

