Sourceless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $344.12 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $157.54 million and $344.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00018999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00216530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.80 or 1.00000072 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00650162 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.