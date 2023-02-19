SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.
