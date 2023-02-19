Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $154.36 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004725 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $154.36 million and approximately $67.52 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

