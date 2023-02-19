Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.52 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $118.52 million and $10.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00216135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,549.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03032727 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,324,397.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.