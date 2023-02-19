Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €64.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €47.48 ($51.05) on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €73.15 ($78.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.