Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.37. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

