StockNews.com Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.