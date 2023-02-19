StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 1.2 %
CGA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
