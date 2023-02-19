StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 1.2 %

CGA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.