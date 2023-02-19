StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

