StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

RMTI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

