StockNews.com Lowers U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

U-Haul Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732 in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

U-Haul Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in U-Haul by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

