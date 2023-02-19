StockNews.com Lowers U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57.
In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732 in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
