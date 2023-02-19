StockNews.com Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of RARE opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.