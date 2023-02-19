StockNews.com Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of RARE opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.