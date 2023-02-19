Streamr (DATA) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $32.33 million and $3.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

