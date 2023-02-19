Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Suku has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $834,601.13 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.