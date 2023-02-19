Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Head to Head Review

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 91.66 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 0.22 -$26.92 million ($0.13) -0.12

Sunshine Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42% Auxly Cannabis Group -132.76% -63.31% -25.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,384.47%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

