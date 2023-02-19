Synapse Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Synapse has a market cap of $270.53 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.00422235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.36 or 0.27969610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture."

