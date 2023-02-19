Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $166.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.