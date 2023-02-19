TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.42.

SU stock opened at C$44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

