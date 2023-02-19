Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 23.1 %

TDS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -925.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

