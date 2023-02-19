Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 23.1 %
TDS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -925.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
