Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of TDS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -925.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Amundi grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 396.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

