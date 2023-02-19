Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

