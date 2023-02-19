TerraClassicUSD Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $275.01 million and $20.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00080381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058108 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010455 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00030383 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001865 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000241 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,038,407 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,284,231 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
