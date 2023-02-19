The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

