The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 1st

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %
CG opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.