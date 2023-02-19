The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 1st

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CG opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.