The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.22) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.01 ($21.52) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.03.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

