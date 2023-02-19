The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $261.00 Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.