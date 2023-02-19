The Graph 24 Hour Volume Hits $228.20 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $228.20 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,589,640,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,817,804,480 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

