The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297,440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

