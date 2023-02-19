The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,448 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.