The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $164.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.62.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $205.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.