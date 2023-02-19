The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

