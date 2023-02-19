ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $190,300.34 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00425678 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.97 or 0.28197651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

